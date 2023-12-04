UBS Group Downgrades BRP (TSE:DOO) to Neutral

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$89.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$190.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price objective on BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.31.

Shares of DOO traded down C$2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,948. BRP has a one year low of C$79.01 and a one year high of C$122.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 14.7217929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

