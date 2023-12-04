UBS Group Downgrades BRP (TSE:DOO) to Neutral

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$89.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$190.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price objective on BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.31.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BRP
BRP Price Performance
BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 14.7217929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BRP
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.