UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Down to $25.04

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.04, but opened at $24.26. UiPath shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 6,253,508 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PATH

UiPath Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,118,848.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $6,782,200. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UiPath by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 37.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in UiPath by 31.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,741 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 25.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.