Union Savings Bank Acquires New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.11 on Monday, reaching $334.95. The company had a trading volume of 783,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.48. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $338.81.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Read Our Latest Report on ACN

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.