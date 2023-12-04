Union Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 5,415 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,751. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.22%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

