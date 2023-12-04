Union Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 5,503 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.28. The company had a trading volume of 431,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,035. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average is $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.