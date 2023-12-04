Union Savings Bank Invests $1.53 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,945,000 after buying an additional 131,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after buying an additional 2,681,989 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.64. 1,443,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

