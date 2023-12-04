Union Savings Bank Invests $617,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $35.22. 1,888,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.