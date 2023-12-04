Union Savings Bank Makes New $804,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

