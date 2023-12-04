Union Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 10,200 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 468,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 552,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 595,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,697. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

