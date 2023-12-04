Union Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 17,839 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.3% of Union Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.07. 258,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,442. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

