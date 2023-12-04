Union Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 4,296 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VDE traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $118.40. 274,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

