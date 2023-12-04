Union Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 5,351 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.13. 525,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,095. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

