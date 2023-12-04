Union Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 5,513 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Danaher accounts for about 0.8% of Union Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.49. The stock had a trading volume of 635,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,932. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $249.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

