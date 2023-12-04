Union Savings Bank Takes $4.53 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.7% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,924,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,535,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.