Union Savings Bank Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,413,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,300 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,983,000 after acquiring an additional 725,272 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,685,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,331,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,246,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HYG traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,354,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,690,078. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

