United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Lowered to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $501.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $505.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.14.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.