United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,282 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

UTHR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.49. 84,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,708. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $283.09.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,931.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

