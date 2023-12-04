UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,950 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $544.99. 856,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,757. The company has a market cap of $504.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $530.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

