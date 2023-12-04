UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 113,719 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $287,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.2% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 413.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 564,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $271,397,000 after buying an additional 454,833 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $545.70. The company had a trading volume of 364,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $504.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.