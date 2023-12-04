UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $596.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $579.65.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $547.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,715,790,000 after purchasing an additional 527,526 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,929,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,476,847,000 after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

