Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Insider Activity at Unum Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $6,439,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $43.08 on Monday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.