Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,315.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,764 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Upstart by 50.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $241,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

UPST stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

