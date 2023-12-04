Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Upstart

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,315.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,764 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Upstart by 50.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $241,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Up 21.0 %

UPST stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.