Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $6.54

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.70. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 2,292,164 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UEC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -654.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

