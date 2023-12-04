Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 126.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

NASDAQ VALN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.48. 2,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.47. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. Analysts forecast that Valneva will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

