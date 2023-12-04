Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.08. Valneva shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Valneva from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Valneva Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

