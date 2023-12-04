Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after buying an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DE traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.48. 305,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,468. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.60.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

