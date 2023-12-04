Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises approximately 2.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Lamar Advertising worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.40. 42,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,876. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

