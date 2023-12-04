Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $3.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,597,666. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

