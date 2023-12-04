Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,421,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,210,000 after buying an additional 1,370,557 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 625,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.66. 4,502,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,971,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.