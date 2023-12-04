Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $417.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,483. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.09.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.