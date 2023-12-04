Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $19.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VEU traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.28. 692,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,979. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.