Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.68.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $41.84. 12,571,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,733,742. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

