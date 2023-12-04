Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,949,000 after buying an additional 130,374 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,660 shares of company stock worth $7,243,483 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.99. 456,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.