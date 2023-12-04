Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $330,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,514,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,125,594,514.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,326,545. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.62. 1,651,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

