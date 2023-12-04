Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $737,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 707,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,219. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

