Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Allie Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,010,000 after buying an additional 104,918 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.10. 530,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

