Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,800 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

