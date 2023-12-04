Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 225.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.