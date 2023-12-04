Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.13. 1,225,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,464. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

