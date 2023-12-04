Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138,752 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.61. 4,794,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,162,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.