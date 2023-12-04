Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 148 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

