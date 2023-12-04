Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 170 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.24.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,195. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

