Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,777 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829,590. The firm has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

