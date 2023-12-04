Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 2,065 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 171,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 55,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,903,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,516 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 90,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,980,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,531,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $243.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.