Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 400 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,154. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

