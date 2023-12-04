Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 50 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $383.22. 16,445,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,935,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.28 and its 200 day moving average is $366.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $394.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.