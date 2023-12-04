Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 546 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.2 %

EXC traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 852,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,142. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.