Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.52. 15,207,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,517,564. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

