Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.36. 1,389,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average is $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $162.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

