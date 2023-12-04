Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,322 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $81.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.33.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

